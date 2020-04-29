Watch Welsh West End stars including Amber Davies and Lucie Jones sing "You Will Be Found" for charity
The group performed the hit number from Dear Evan Hansen
Watch a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen from Welsh West End stars below.
The group, composed of Amber Davies, Mark Evans, Craig Gallivan, Lauren Drew, Lucie Jones, Mared Williams, Sophie Evans, Luke McCall, Siwan Henderson, Jade Davies, Tom Hier, Rhidian Marc, Glain Rhys and Samantha Thomas, sang "You Will Be Found" accompanied by a band, all in isolation.
The rendition is raising money for the NHS – you can text "NHS Wales" to 70500 to give £5 now.
Watch below:
