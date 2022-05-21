Watch Welsh West End stars rock Britain's Got Talent

Welsh West End stars light up Britain's Got Talent!

Hit group Welsh of the West End, who have been performing for a number of years, took to the stage to sing "From Now On" from The Greatest Showman, picking up glowing reviews from the four judges and four healthy yesses in the process.

You can watch the whole clip here:

Stars from Wicked, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera make up the supergroup, put together by Steffan Hughes.

Britain's Got Talent had a high dose of The Greatest Showman this year, with singer Loren Allred already wowing audiences when she performed "Never Enough" from the show.