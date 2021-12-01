WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch the cast of The Rhythmics musical in rehearsals ahead of world premiere

The show begins performances at Southwark Playhouse tomorrow

Noel Sullivan

The Rhythmics — a brand new British musical — will begin performances at Southwark Playhouse tomorrow and runs until 8 January.

The piece follows an all-male rhythmic gymnastics group who take on the world, and a father who tries to emotionally reconnect with his daughter.

Recently we visited the cast and creative team in rehearsals and spoke to leading man Noel Sullivan and director, book writer and co-lyricist P Burton-Morgan to get the lowdown on the world premiere production.


