Watch the new In Pieces musical film trailer

A new trailer has been revealed for new musical film In Pieces

Penned by Joey Contreras, appearing in the piece are Kyle Birch (Austyn), Amy Di Bartolomeo (Alex), Hiba Elchikhe (Sam), Jordan Luke Gage (Grey), Ross Harmon (Charlie), Beccy Lane (Jael), Danielle Steers (River), and Luke Street (Hunter), with Erin Bell, Millie Cranston, Jack Dargan, Megan Cerys Holland, Rhianna Richards, and Jason Leigh Winter as the ensemble.

The show was originally presented at the Lincoln Center, and mixes typical musical styles with more pop-esque tunes. It will premiere on 23 April.

The film is directed by Louis Rayneau, with assistant direction by Steph Parry, choreography by Rachel Sargent, and Edward Court is musical director.