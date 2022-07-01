Watch The Lion King cast and London Gay Men's Choir sing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight"

Pride is coming to the capital this weekend, and the London Gay Men's Chorus decided to mark the occasion with a trip to Pride Rock!

Alongside the cast of The Lion King, the much-loved choir have released a performance of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to support the work of charity Diversity Role Models, aiming to confront issues of bullying in education.

The Lion King will be making a donation to the charity as well as fundraising with audiences at the Lyceum Theatre, to support the charity's work with LGBTQIA youth across the country. You can do likewise here.





Watch the performance below: