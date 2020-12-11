Watch the Everybody's Talking About Jamie cast celebrate returning to the West End

The cast of Everbody's Talking About Jamie celebrated their imminent West End return with a fun video featuring an iconic pair of red shoes!

The musical is set to re-open tomorrow at the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe, Phil Nichol and Gillian Ford lead the cast, with the show's script and production is set to be adapted to suit Covid-compliancy rules for an initial run of six months, according to reports.

Watch the video here:

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film in early 2021, with the first trailer now available.