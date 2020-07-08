Swan Lake production performed in bath tubs by 27 ballet dancers released

Twenty seven ballet dancers from across the world came together to present a very special version of Swan Lake.

Created by Corey Baker Dance, the piece had its world premiere screening today and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It features dancers from New Zealand to South Africa, America to Hong Kong, Australia to the UK, who are part of companies such as the American Ballet Theatre, Royal Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin, National Ballet of Canada, Dutch National Ballet, Birmingahm Royal Ballet (with whom Baker has a long relationship) and The Royal New Zealand Ballet, where Baker is choreographer in residence.

It was created alongside producer Anne Beresford, director of photography Nicola Daley, editor Travis Moore and line producer Guy Trevellyan.

Baker said: "I am hugely indebted to the amazing 27 dancers and all the companies who really pulled the stops (plugs?) out to make this film happen. Dancers became camera operators, stage managers, as well as costume and prop department not to mention performing tricky choreography at the same time, all from their bath tubs"