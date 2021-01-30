Watch stage performer Andrew Bateup wow judges on The Voice

Andrew Bateup, who has appeared on stage and is also a singing teacher, rocked The Voice this evening on ITV.

Having performed in Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (playing the Butler and one of the brothers), Bateup said that he would love to wow audiences on stage in the near future. He has also delivered numbers for the West End Live Lounge.

Considering how judges responded to his performance on The Voice, Bateup's return to the stage may be sooner rather than later.

Despite describing his appearance as what might be "his last chance to make it" – it looks like Bateup will have a few roles to come!





