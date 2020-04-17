Watch The Phantom of the Opera 25th anniversary special right here for free now

You can watch the special 25th-anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera below.

Appearing in the show are Ramin Karimloo, Sierra Boggess, Hadley Fraser, Wendy Ferguson, Liz Robertson, Daisy Maywood, Barry James, Gareth Snook, Wynne Evans, Nick Holder and Earl Carpenter.

The piece is free to watch from 7pm BST on Friday 17 April (for 24 hours for UK viewers and 48 hours in other territories). The epic 2011 production, inspired by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne's original staging and directed by Laurence Connor, featured a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some special guest appearances.

The show is the third in a new series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country. You can tune in here on Friday for more.

Sign up to our newsletter for all the latest videos, streams, features and updates





Watch the show here from 7pm BST on 17 April:



