Watch Moulin Rouge! perform on Britain's Got Talent

Caught in a bad romance indeed!

We are in love with the cast of Moulin Rouge! - who rocked not one but two numbers on Britain's Got Talent last night.

The show recently extended its London run at the Piccadilly Theatre – you can watch footage of the show in action there here:





You can watch both numbers from Britain's Got Talent here – the first being "Bad Romance" and the second being an abridged version of the opening number – and be sure to pick up your tickets to the show as well (at the link below).



