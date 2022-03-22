Watch Matilda the Musical welcome its new children's cast to the West End

The RSC has released a brand new video welcoming its previously announced 20th children's cast to Matilda the Musical.

The young performers, who are set to begin performances at the Cambridge Theatre this evening, include Hari Aggarwal, Aydin Ahmed, Thommy Bailey Vine, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Sienna Clarke, Kylan Denis, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Alexander Fitzgerald, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Rudy Gibson, Isla Gie, Beth Gilmour, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Rafferty Ison, Isabella Jonsson, Darcy Kelly, Maisie Mardle, Joshua Moabi, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Ethan Sokontwe.

Written by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin and directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. The casting director is Will Burton, with Jessica Ronane as children's casting director.

Matilda the Musical is now taking bookings through to 28 May 2023, with tickets on sale below.



