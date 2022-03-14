Matilda the Musical extends West End booking period into 2023 and reveals 20th children's cast

The RSC's hit musical Matilda, written by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin, has now extended its West End booking period into 2023.

In addition, producers have today announced the 20th children's cast for the London production, who are set to begin performances at the Cambridge Theatre on 22 March. The young performers in the company include Hari Aggarwal, Aydin Ahmed, Thommy Bailey Vine, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Sienna Clarke, Kylan Denis, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Alexander Fitzgerald, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Rudy Gibson, Isla Gie, Beth Gilmour, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Rafferty Ison, Isabella Jonsson, Darcy Kelly, Maisie Mardle, Joshua Moabi, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Ethan Sokontwe.

Also confirmed today, and following on from the success of its six previous relaxed performances, a seventh date has been announced, taking place on Sunday 19 June 2022 at 3pm, offering full access to the theatre for people with autism and learning disabilities and their families.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve. The casting director is Will Burton, with Jessica Ronane as children's casting director.

Matilda the Musical is now taking bookings through to 28 May 2023, with tickets on sale below.