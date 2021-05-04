Watch Lucie Jones, Jamie Muscato and more discuss joining Les Misérables this summer

Watch the new West End cast of Les Misérables discuss joining the show for its socially distanced run this summer.

The principal cast are Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and at certain performances Dean Chisnall will play the role of Jean Valjean.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "Les Misérables has been the star attraction of London's Shaftesbury Avenue for over 35 years, so we are delighted to once again be the first big musical to reopen in the West End after over 14 months of closure. The spectacular Staged Concert was presciently put together, unknowingly socially distanced, over two years ago at the Gielgud Theatre. Every performance has been a sell out and this time, our wonderful Company drawn from the current stars of both the new acclaimed West End and National touring companies of Les Mis, which will both reopen in the autumn, will ensure that the world's most loved musical will raise the roof of the theatre once more and help the restaurants, bars, hotels and shops bring our great city back to life. Let the People Sing with joy again!"

