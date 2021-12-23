Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield and Giles Terera discuss tick, tick...Boom!

Critics and audiences have been raving about Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film debut, a big-screen adaptation oftick, tick...Boom!, currently playing on Netflix.

Jonathan Larson's pseudo-biographical musical about the creation of a musical in the early 1990s bagged a full five-star review from WhatsOnStage, and is, amongst other things, an ode to the peforming arts and all who strive to make work.

Miranda was joined recently by leading man Andrew Garfield and Hamilton star Giles Terera for a deep-dive into the project – one close to all of their hearts. You can watch the full thing here: