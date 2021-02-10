Watch It's A Sin star sing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton on Let It Shine

Callum Scott Howells is part of the wonderful cast of the smash-hit series It's A Sin – which if you haven't watched already, you definitely need to get onto.

But Howells is no stranger to the TV world, and has a history of appearing in musicals (we've done a big ol' feature on this here).

Back in 2017, he appeared on the celebrated talent series Let It Shine, and sang a rather well-received version of "You'll Be Back" from mega-musical Hamilton. Howells later withdrew from the competition, but got some very positive feedback during his initial audition.

Given how much his star has shone since It's A Sin, maybe one day Howells can sing the number at the Victoria Palace Theatre?

Watch below:



