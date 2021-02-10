Watch It's A Sin star sing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton on Let It Shine
The clip was first broadcast four years ago
Callum Scott Howells is part of the wonderful cast of the smash-hit series It's A Sin – which if you haven't watched already, you definitely need to get onto.
But Howells is no stranger to the TV world, and has a history of appearing in musicals (we've done a big ol' feature on this here).
Back in 2017, he appeared on the celebrated talent series Let It Shine, and sang a rather well-received version of "You'll Be Back" from mega-musical Hamilton. Howells later withdrew from the competition, but got some very positive feedback during his initial audition.
Given how much his star has shone since It's A Sin, maybe one day Howells can sing the number at the Victoria Palace Theatre?
Watch below:
