It's A Sin – where you've seen the cast on stage

It's A Sin, following five 18-year olds that move to London in the 1980s just as the first reports of a new disease are making their way across the Atlantic, has been released to critical acclaim – a poignant and powerfully executed tribute overseen by expert craftsman Russell T Davies.

It has a superb ensemble cast, many of whom you'll recognise from their stage appearances! We run through who you might know.





Omari Douglas – Roscoe

Omari Douglas

Douglas wowed in Emma Rice's Wise Children, her first show with the freshly formed company, which ran at the Old Vic in London and on an extensive tour. You can even watch him in action in our video from the filmed version of the show. He has had a number of roles before this – in shows such as Five Guys Named Moe and The Life at Southwark Playhouse.









Nathaniel Curtis – Ash

Curtis has a few stage roles under his belt, recently "playing possibly the tallest Romeo that there ever was" in a Shakespeare in the Garden version of the tragedy, according to the company.





Olly Alexander – Ritchie

Olly Alexander in 2010

Though now better known for fronting Years & Years, Alexander has been on stage for over a decade, playing Evan in iconic playwright Annie Baker's The Aliens at the Bush Theatre as far back as 2010. Other credits include Peter and Alice at the Noël Coward Theatre.





Callum Scott Howells – Colin

The She Loves me cast – with Callum Scott Howells in the white shirt at the front

Howells plays the adorable Welsh boy Colin, but has been in a variety of stage shows over the years, including the Menier's She Loves Me and Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies ballet. You can see him in the She Loves Me cast above.





Lydia West – Jill

West doesn't have a massive list of stage roles (though she has wowed on TV in Years and Years and Dracula) but she has performed at the Cockpit Theatre before. What is extra cool about West's character Jill Baxter, an aspiring actress, is that Jill's mother in the show is played by the Jill Nalder, who Davies actually based Baxter on and retained the first name!





Michelle Greenidge – Rosa

Michelle Greenidge

Greenidge takes on the role of Rosa in It's A Sin, but has appeared in some of the most exciting stage shows in recent years, including Nine Night at the National and ear for eye at the Royal Court.





Neil Patrick Harris – Henry

A Broadway legend, Harris has appeared in all kinds of musicals and dramas. He has also done a few timeless Tony Award opening numbers.





Tracy Ann Oberman – Carol Carter

Oberman is another stage and screen vet and, despite a disrupted plan to play Shylock in a Merchant of Venice tour, has appeared at venues across the UK.





Stephen Fry – Arthur

Fry is another stage and screen veteran, recently touring with his one-man Mythos and also splitting sides as Malvolio in the Globe's Twelfth Night alongside Mark Rylance.





Keeley Hawes – Valerie

London Lee Evans (Darnley Packer) and Keeley Hawes (Chrissie Packer)

Known more recently for her plethora of TV roles, Hawes has also had a number of theatre turns – you can see her above in Barking in Essex with Lee Evans.





Ken Christiansen – Karl

Christiansen played Jamie New's dad in hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.