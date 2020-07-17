Watch performance group Ida Girls sing Les Misérables medley for musician's charity

Georgi Mottram, Wendy Carr, Jasmine Faulkner and Sarah Vaughan, collectively known as the Ida Girls, came together to perform a special medley of songs from hit musical Les Misérables.

The number aims to support UK charity Help Musicians, a special cause to save creatives' livelihoods during lockdown. You can find out more here.

The singers recorded their parts of the video individually during lockdown from their homes in Aberdeenshire, Jersey and London. The musical arrangements are by Wendy Carr.

Watch the video below: