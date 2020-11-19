Watch Hiba Elchikhe sing number from new musical Worlds Apart

WhatsOnStage has a new number from a brand new musical – Worlds Apart.

With music and lyrics by Paul Schofield and book by Matt Cavendish, the piece follows two neighbouring schools in the late '90s.

"The workshop, which took place at Paul Taylor Mill's Turbine Theatre in Battersea Power Station, was developed with direction by Luke Kernaghan and choreography by Claira Vaughan. The creative team also includes visual design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Dan Samson and orchestrations by Lewis Andrews. Captured with Motion Graphics & Effects by Sam Diaz and videography by West End Video."

In the number below, "Fade to Grey", Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver) gives a new glimpse at the show.

A first number from the piece was released last week.