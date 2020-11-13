First look: New musical Worlds Apart releases performance video

WhatsOnStage has a first look at a brand new musical – Worlds Apart.

With music and lyrics by Paul Schofield and book by Matt Cavendish, the piece follows two neighbouring schools in the late '90s.

A workshop performance of the show, which took place at the Turbine Theatre in Battersea Power Station, was developed with direction by Luke Kernaghan and choreography by Claira Vaughan.

The creative team also includes visual design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Dan Samson and orchestrations by Lewis Andrews. Captured with motion graphics & effects by Sam Diaz and videography/editing by West End Video.

You can listen to a new number – "Discovery" with Jordan Luke Gage as Kevin (& Juliet, Bat Out Of Hell) and Cavendish as Pat (The Play That Goes Wrong) here:

The show's workshop is being developed by West End star Ruthie Henshall's production company: Three Pin Productions. Henshall explains "We are absolutely thrilled to bring together such a talented new generation of West End stars for the first exploration of this exciting new musical.

"Worlds Apart is a quintessentially British new musical with all the energy and youthful optimism that is still desperately needed 20 years on."