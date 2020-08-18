Watch how two Hamilton duels synchronise line-for-line

Hamilton on Disney Plus is the musical theatre gift that just keeps on giving – not only has someone shown just how slickly choreographed a pair of scenes are from the show, but things have just got even more impressive.

Now another YouTube user has put two of the duels from the show – "Ten Duel Commandments" and "The World Was Wide Enough" – together to highlight just how incredibly well composed Lin-Manuel Miranda's show truly is – every bar lines up perfectly between the two numbers, lyrics such as "the doctor turned around so he can have deniability" reappear at the same second, while Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography echoes itself – the way the two groups clutch pistols in the same way.

Other highlights include repetitions in the late, great Howell Binkley's lighting design, and the way Miranda's lyrics reoccur throughout the numbers, or that the same cast members appear, playing the doctor or "number two"s.

Released last month on the streaming service, Hamilton has direction by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.

It follows the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, with book, music and lyrics by Miranda.

You can sign up for Disney Plus and watch Hamilton here.