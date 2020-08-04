New video shows how Hamilton's "Helpless" and "Satisfied" sync up perfectly

In case it was ever in doubt, a newly released video has shown just how well staged Hamilton is.

The Pulitzer-winning musical was released on Disney Plus last month and since then fans have been pouring over its meanings, easter eggs and references, wowed by the immense skill that went into crafting Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic piece.

The new YouTube video, released by Ye Olde Bard, syncs up the staging of three numbers from the show – "Satisfied" and "A Winter's Ball" / "Helpless". All three show the same love story – that of Eliza Schuyler and Alexander Hamilton – from two different perspectives – those of Eliza and her sister Angelica.

But rather than doing that whole process easily, director Thomas Kail and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler decided to replay the same scene from both sister's (played by Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry) perspectives – rewinding and fast forwarding through the same gestures, jokes and sequences to give a more intricate perspective on the Schuyler-Hamilton romance saga.

You can watch the fantastic video below:

The stage production of Hamilton, about the creation of the USA and one of its founding fathers, has book, music and lyrics by Miranda. It is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Alexander Hamilton. Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G Lapointe.