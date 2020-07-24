Five times Hamilton references other stage musicals

Looking for a Hamilton drinking game while you're watching it on Disney Plus? When you see it, keep your ears open for all the musical references author and star Lin-Manuel Miranda sneaks into his sick rhymes.

For starters, you can raise a glass to the five references we found. Of course, it's posssssssible some of these are accidental, but we know that Lin's a major musical nerd, so let's be real. He knew what he was doing.

Referenced Musical: 1776

Referenced Song: "Sit Down, John"

Song in Hamilton: "The Adams Administration"



Referenced Musical: The Last Five Years

Referenced Song: "Nobody Needs to Know"

Song in Hamilton: "Say No to This"



Referenced Musical: Mamma Mia!

Referenced Song: "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do"

Song in Hamilton: "Helpless"



Referenced Musical: The Pirates of Penzance

Referenced Song: "Major-General's Song"

Song in Hamilton: "Right Hand Man"



Referenced Musical: South Pacific

Referenced Song: "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught"

Song in Hamilton: "My Shot"

Other possible connections:

"Go Man Go" – the line appears in "Yorktown" and "Cool" from West Side Story The melody in "Your Obedient Servant" when Burr sings "I look back on where I've failed" is the same as "I am reaching but I fall" from Les Misérables.

