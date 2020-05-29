Watch Hairspray Live! right here for free with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth and more

You can watch the Emmy Award-winning production of Hairspray right here for free.

The piece, which stars Maddie Baillio, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Harvey Fierstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Martin Short and Ariana Grande, will be available from this Friday (29 May) for 48 hours. The piece will also feature captions from Stagetext.

Hairspray the Musical is based on the 1988 film of the same name, which starred Divine and Ricki Lake. It originally opened in 2002 on Broadway and won eight Tony Awards, with songs such as "You Can't Stop the Beat", "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" and "Good Morning Baltimore". The original London production in 2008 won four Olivier Awards.

It was originally broadcast on American television network NBC on December 7, 2016, with a viewership of over nine million. It was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, winning three.





Watch it below from Friday at 7pm BST: