Watch four Gypsy Rose performers discuss playing the iconic role

Tracie Bennett, Nicola Hughes, Keala Settle, Rebecca Lock, Samantha Spiro, Melanie La Barrie and Sally Ann Triplett will be starring in the new concert revival of Gypsy – each playing Mamma Rose!

With that in mind, Triplett, Spiro, lock and Bennett sat down to discuss taking on the iconic role. You can watch the video below:

Also appearing are Laura Pitt-Pulford (as Louise), Carly Mercedes Dyer (as June), Christopher Howell (as Herbie), Ebony Molina (as Electra), Rachel Stanley (as Mazzepa) and Alexxis Owen-Hobbs (as Tessie Tura).

The 1959 musical, which originally starred Ethel Merman, features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the show sees a mother cajole her daughters into a life in showbusiness. It features numbers such as "Rose's Turn", "Let Me Entertain You" and "Everything's Coming Up Roses".

The evening will see a 25-piece orchestra play the show's original orchestrations, conducted by Alex Parker. The piece is directed by Paul Foster with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and sound design by Paul Smith.

The show has tickets on sale below.