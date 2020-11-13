Watch Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin discuss new Netflix musical Jingle, Jangle

We sat down (virtually!) with the cast and team of Jingle, Jangle, which has just debuted on Netflix!

Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose ss tar in the new Netflix Christmas musical film, alongside the likes of Madalen Mills, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

You can watch our video with the cast below.

Whitaker plays toymaker Jeronicus Jangle, and Key plays the trusted apprentice who steals Jangle's most-prized creation. It's up to Jangle's granddaughter to "reawaken the magic within."

Written and directed by David E. Talbert, the movie has original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan. Usher and Kiana Ledé will perform the song "This Day." Lyn Sisson-Talbert, Talbert, Kristin Burr, John Legend, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain serve as producers.

Jingle Jangle is available to watch now.