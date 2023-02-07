Watch footage from Head over Heels' UK premiere

Watch the new trailer for Head Over Heels as it continues its UK premiere run.

Penned by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) and James Magruder (Triumph of Love), the show is based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a seminal piece of British political literature from the 16th century, and incorporates the hits of the all-female rock band known as The Go-Go's (with a sprinkling of Belinda Carlisle's solo hits).

The cast includes Luke Bayer (RENT) as Philoclea, Maiya Quansah-Breed (RENT), Alison Driver (RENT) as ensemble, Iz Hesketh (Legally Blonde) as Pythio, Jenny O'Leary (Heathers) as Pamela, Daniel Page (My Kingdom Is a Horse) as Dametas, Samuel Routley (The Osmonds) as ensemble, Khadija Sallet (Last Life) as Mopsa, Julie Stark (Bat Out of Hell) as Gynecia, Marina Tavolieri (Sister Act) as ensemble, Timo Tatzber (making his professional debut) as ensemble, and Fed Zanni (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Basilius.

Director Tom Jackson Greaves' production features musical direction by Arlene McNaught, set and costume design by Sophia Pardon, lighting by Jamie Platt and casting by Lucy Casson.

The show runs until 4 March.