Watch Emma Rice's Old Vic show Bagdad Cafe in rehearsals

WhatsOnStage got a chance to chat to cast members and adaptor/director Emma Rice as her new piece Bagdad Café opens at the Old Vic.

The co-production with Rice's company Wise Children is adapted from the 1987 film of the same name and will be played to a live audience and also as part of the Old Vic's In Camera series.

The full cast includes Nandi Bhebhe, Le Gateau Chocolat, Bettrys Jones, Patrycja Kujawska, Nadine Lee, Sandra Marvin, Kandaka Moore, Renell Shaw, Gareth Snook and Ewan Wardrop.

Set alongside the legendary Route 66, the story sees two women thrown together by chance. Stranded tourist Jasmin stumbles out of her unhappy marriage and finds herself at Brenda's remote cafe and motel.

The show is written by Percy and Eleonore Adlon. The creative team also includes composer Ian Ross, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, broadcast sound and video designer Simon Baker, choreographer Etta Murfitt, musical director Nadine Lee, voice coach Joel Trill and associate director Laura Keefe.

Bagdad Cafe has its opening night on 28 July and the final performances will be broadcast live, from 25 to 28 August 2021.

Watch the video here: