Watch Chadwick Boseman sing in Broadway Tupac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me workshop

One of the many things people may not have known about Chadwick Boseman's career was that he began in the theatre. Though Boseman never performed on Broadway, he came close, workshopping the leading role in the Broadway musical Holler If Ya Hear Me (but ultimately taking the film Get On Up instead).

Today, director Kenny Leon shared a video of Boseman at work in the production, singing Tupac's "I Ain't Mad at Cha" with co-star Christopher Jackson (Hamilton).

The actor's death was announced over the weekend, with tributes flooding in for the Black Panther and 42 star.

Watch below.