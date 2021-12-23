Watch Central St Martin students create designs inspired by Frozen

BA Fashion students at Central St Martin's in London have crafted high-fashion, abstract interpretations of the musical Frozen, which features award winner Christopher Oram's designs.

Fiona Pearce, Marketing Director for Disney Theatrical Productions, said today, "Disney's ethos has always been about inspiring the creative voices of tomorrow, and we're delighted to partner with Central Saint Martin's on a collaboration around our new production of Frozen. The sheer artistry of the world Christopher Oram has created on stage will provide a springboard for the students' creations, and we look forward to seeing the results of their collaborations."

Sarah Gresty, BA Fashion Course Leader says "BA Fashion at Central Saint Martins is thrilled to be working with Disney. Our relationship started over 20 years ago and we are very excited to have the opportunity to work on Frozen this year."

"Our students loved being able to engage with Christopher Oram and Tasha Ward at the project briefing in the Drury Lane Theatre was an invaluable catalyst for the project. We enjoyed presenting the students' reactions and final projects to Disney and we are confident everyone involved will be delighted with the final outcomes."

You can see some of the results in a video here: