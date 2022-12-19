Watch the cast of Cabaret on the Royal Variety Performance
Inside the Royal Albert Hall, life is beautiful!
Watch a clip featuring the cast of Cabaret ahead of the Royal Variety Performance's broadcast tomorrow night!
Featuring the record-breaking show's two current leads Madeline Brewer and Callum Scott Howells, the clip shows a portion of the opening number – "Wilkommen". The production is currently booking to December 2023 at the elaborate Kit Kat Club in the West End.
Come hear the music play.— Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (@kitkatclubLDN) December 19, 2022
Tomorrow on @ITV One from 8pm.#RoyalVarietyPerformance #Variety4Charity pic.twitter.com/fEmF8lNtKb
Loading...
Loading...