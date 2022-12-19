WhatsOnStage Logo
Watch the cast of Cabaret on the Royal Variety Performance

Inside the Royal Albert Hall, life is beautiful!

Madeline Brewer and Callum Scott Howells

Watch a clip featuring the cast of Cabaret ahead of the Royal Variety Performance's broadcast tomorrow night!

Featuring the record-breaking show's two current leads Madeline Brewer and Callum Scott Howells, the clip shows a portion of the opening number – "Wilkommen". The production is currently booking to December 2023 at the elaborate Kit Kat Club in the West End.

