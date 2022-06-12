Watch Ariana DeBose perform the Tony Awards opening number here
A rocking way to kick off the awards!
Ariana DeBose rocked Radio City Hall tonight with the Tony Awards opening number – a massive celebration of audiences, acceptance and diversity. It is written by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
Now THAT is how you kick off the #TonyAwards! We give our round of applause right back to @ArianaDeBose. pic.twitter.com/fybuEJ0agQ— CBS (@CBS) June 13, 2022
