Watch Ariana DeBose perform the Tony Awards opening number here

A rocking way to kick off the awards!

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose rocked Radio City Hall tonight with the Tony Awards opening number – a massive celebration of audiences, acceptance and diversity. It is written by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

You can check out all of our Tonys coverage here.


