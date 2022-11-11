Watch Amara Okereke perform "The Light in the Piazza" ahead of a concert staging of the show of the same name.

The performance features accompaniment from Alex Parker (Piano), Kath Roberts (Violin), Haim Choi (Violin), Nerys Richards (Cello) and Dave Hornberger (Cello).

The much-loved musical, based on the 1960 novella by Elizabeth Spencer, tells of a mother and daughter who tour the Tuscan countryside – only for romance to intervene and cause turbulence for all involved.

The six-time Tony Award-winning show will be presented by Quick Fantastic (Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall), and performed by a 15-piece orchestra, with a cast led by Elena Shaddow as Margaret Johnson, Amara Okereke as Clara Johnson, Jordan Luke Gage as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Rebecca Lock as Signora Naccarelli, Sharif Afifi as Giuseppe Naccarelli and Amy Di Bartolomeo as Franca Naccarelli.

The show takes place on 27 November at 7pm at the Alexandra Palace Theatre. Directed by Charlotte Conquest and conducted by Parker, the production is still set to announce further cast and creative team members.