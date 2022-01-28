Watch Alice Fearn perform first single from new Footballers' Wives musical

The first song and video from Footballers' Wives the Musical has been released!

Arranged and produced by Auburn Jam, the number, "Don't Lose It", sees team captain's wife Tanya get her husband primed. You can watch Come From Away star Alice Fearn deliver the piece in style below.

With book by Maureen Chadwick, co-creator of the original TV series, and music & lyrics by Kath Gotts, the piece is planning a major production soon. It was workshopped back in 2019.

2022 marks 20 years since premiere of the cult classic ITV series.





Credits

Arrangements and Music Production: Joe & Nikki Davison, Auburn Jam Music

Keyboards, French Horn, Bass & Programming: Joe Davison Guitar, Clarinet, Alto Sax: Nikki Davison Violin: Jessie May Smart Cello: Sophie Gledhill

Video: Jake Waby Productions