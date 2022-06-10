Watch a new music video from Fantastically Great Women

A new music video has been released for the hit show Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, which is preparing for a London run at Theatre Royal Stratford East ahead of a month-long season at the Pleasance in Edinburgh for the Fringe.

The piece follows a young woman who leaves class to meet a variety of iconic women from history such as Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few. It is based on Kate Pankhurst's picture book of the same name.

Written by Chris Bush and Miranda Cooper, and directed by Amy Hodge, the touring production features set and costume design by Joanna Scotcher, choreography by Danielle Lecointe, lighting by Zoe Spurr, sound by Carolyn Downing, casting by Rosie Pearson, music, orchestrations and music production by Cooper and Jennifer Decilveo, live arrangements by Jen Green and musical direction by Audra Cramer.