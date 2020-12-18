War Horse and Julie with Vanessa Kirby added to National Theatre at Home service

The National Theatre has added more items to its "National Theatre at Home" streaming service.

From 11 January 2020, Polly Stenham's version of Julie, starring Vanessa Kirby will be made available worldwide while, for UK audiences, War Horse will be streamed from 21 December to 20 January.

Julie is directed by Carrie Cracknell (Medea) with design by Tom Scutt, lighting by Guy Hoare, sound by Christopher Shutt, video design by Mogzi Bromley-Morgans and fight direction by Owain Gwynn.

The two shows join the 11 previously unveiled pieces available on the streaming site, which has monthly and annual subscription options available for global audiences now.

Highlights include Mosquitoes, Inua Ellams' Three Sisters and Coriolanus.

War Horse will also be available on Sky Store from 21 December - 20 January in the UK.

Six productions on the service will also add audio-described versions of shows to support blind or partially sighted audiences worldwide. From 21 December, The Cherry Orchard, Phèdre, Othello, the Young Vic's Yerma and the Donmar Warehouse's Coriolanus will be added and Julie from 11 January.

War Horse will also be available with audio description and for the first time British Sign Language (BSL) from 21 December to 20 January in the UK. All productions on National Theatre at Home have captions.