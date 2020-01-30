Waitress in the West End: Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel and Evelyn Hoskins celebrate joining the show

Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel and Evelyn Hoskins joined Waitress this week and celebrated with a special gala performance at the Adelphi Theatre.

Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics and recently won a Grammy Award – makes her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the piece on Broadway. She is joined by Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – as Dr Pomatter. Creel won a WhatsOnStage Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Hoskins is currently playing the role of Dawn, with Marisha Wallace also re-joining the show as Becky.

Creel and Bareilles are performing a six-week season, ending on 7 March. Lucie Jones and David Hunter – previously playing the roles in the West End – will return to the show on 9 March.

Waitress continues to run at the Adelphi Theatre, with an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show runs until 4 July, with a tour announced for later in the year.