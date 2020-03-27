Waitress announces it won't return to the West End this summer

The West End production of Waitress will not be returning to the Adelphi Theatre when venues re-open, it has been stated by the show's official social channels.

According to the social media post, it is unlikely that the musical "will reopen once this period of uncertainty is over".

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our beloved production of #WaitressLondon pic.twitter.com/RpBnxHo2nF — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) March 27, 2020

Ticket holders will be contacted in due course.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and is now booking until 4 July 2020, with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show has announced a new UK and Ireland tour, which will open in Dublin in November.