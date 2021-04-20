Waitress tour announces new opening and tour dates

Opening up in September!

Waitress will reopen on tour in September 2021 at the New Wimbledon Theatre, the show has revealed.

Waitress initially opened at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and has now ended its West End run, picking up 7 WhatsOnStage Award nominations in December 2019.

It has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

After opening in Wimbledon, the show will head to Leeds, Crawley, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Sunderland, Brighton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Stoke, Northampton, Edinburgh, Leicester, Hull, Bristol, Bromley, Belfast, Newcastle, Woking, Plymouth, Llandudno, Inverness, Glashow, Oxford, Liverpool Empire, Birmingham, Southampton, Cardiff, Dublin, Woverlahmpton, Dartford, Torquay, Nottingham, Bradford, Canterbury, Southend and Norwich.

Casting is to be revealed.