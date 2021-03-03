Virginia Woolf works released on Audible with all-star casts

An all-star cast of performers will present new readings of Virginia Woolf's works.

Released on 8 March (International Women's Day), the readings will be available via Audible and feature four Woolf titles from across her much-loved collected works.

Kristin Scott Thomas will perform Mrs Dalloway, about a hostess and a soldier's lives on the same day. Jessie Buckley will read To the Lighthouse, about repeated family holidays to the Isle of Skye, while Tilda Swinton will perform in A Room Of One's Own, based on a series of lectures to women's colleges that was later published in 1929.

Finally, in its 90th anniversary year, Vanessa Kirby, Adetomiwa Edun, Andrea Riseborough, Tracy Ifeachor, Samuel Barnett, Johnny Flynn and Juliet Stevenson will perform dreamscape novel The Waves, about six characters united by a single friend.

All are available to download via Audible.