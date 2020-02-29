Vinegar Strokes and Jordan Luke Gage have a baking battle with WOSA Cookin' ahead of WhatsOnStage Awards

We got two stage stars to battle it out in a baking special as part of our new five-part series WOSA Cookin', which runs this week ahead of the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday.

Presented by YouTube star Sophie Lee and WhatsOnStage Awards and theatre producer Paul Taylor-Mills, in every episode, two performers will be going head-to-head to prove their culinary skills with a variety of challenges.

There are tickets left for the Concert, which takes place at 7pm on 1 March 2020, with audience members able to get a first look at special performances from award-nominated shows as well as never-before-heard numbers.

In today's episode, Awards presenter and RuPaul's Drag Race star Vinegar Strokes goes up against & Juliet leading man Jordan Luke Gage!









