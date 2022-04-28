West End vs Broadway: Tina – Two Tina Turners enter our Thunderdome

It's time for "Simply The Best" edition of West End vs Broadway we've ever produced (sorry, we couldn't resist)!

Following on from our previous Hamilton and The Phantom of the Opera features, London's Aisha Jawando and New York's Nkeki Obi-Melekwe go head-to-head to quiz each other on all things Tina Turner... and even their favourite Nigerian dishes.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical premiered at the West End's Aldwych Theatre in spring 2018 with the Broadway production following suit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in autumn 2019. Both cities embraced the show, that tells the life story of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself, with "Open Arms"... and both stagings are still going strong.

Meet the leading ladies below...









