West End vs Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera – Two Christines come face to face

Following on from our inaugural edition of West End vs Broadway (featuring two Alexander Hamiltons), we have once again teamed up with our New York sister site TheaterMania, but this time we're bringing you two angels of music!

Lucy St Louis and Emilie Kouatchou are currently making musical theatre history as the first Black performers to portray the leading role of Christine Daaé in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera in the West End and on Broadway, respectively.

We wanted to mark this long-overdue milestone casting by bringing these two talented ladies together for the opportunity to ask each other their own burning questions and you can watch their emotional encounter in the video below.









