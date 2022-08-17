Watch the stars of South Pacific play "Some Enchanted Quiz"

Recently we caught up with four of the stars of South Pacific, currently enjoying its London run at Sadler's Wells.

We invited Gina Beck (who plays Ensign Nellie Forbush), Julian Ovenden (Emile de Becque), Joanna Ampil (Bloody Mary) and Rob Houchen (Lieutenant Joseph Cable) to take part in our own little game that we like to call "Some Enchanted Quiz". It's Gina vs Joanna and Julian vs Rob in our ultimate Rodgers and Hammerstein showdown. Find out who comes out on top in the video below:





South Pacific continues performances at Sadler's Wells until 28 August, before touring to Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury.

Tickets are on sale below.