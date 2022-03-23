Watch Ruth Wilson discuss The Human Voice on opening night

Exclusive: Following the curtain call of The Human Voice's official opening night at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End, WhatsOnStage exclusively caught up with the show's star Ruth Wilson.

Director Ivo van Hove's version of Jean Cocteau's play, following a woman fighting for the man she loves, is designed by van Hove's partner and longtime collaborator Jan Versweyveld and produced by Sonia Friedman.

The solo piece continues until 9 April 2022, with tickets on sale below.



