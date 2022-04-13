Watch Keala Settle, Miriam-Teak Lee, Tom Francis and Julius D'Silva compete in our & Juliet pop quiz
We've got a "Larger Than Life" showdown for you!
Original & Juliet cast member and WhatsOnStage Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee, alongside new 2022 cast mates Keala Settle, Tom Francis and Julius D'Silva, compete in our very own Max Martin-themed pop quiz!
Round 1: Keala vs Tom
Round 2: Julius vs Miriam-Teak
The onlye question is: who will be left singing "I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar"? Find out in the video below.
& Juliet tickets for performances through to 24 September 2022 are available below.
Loading...
Loading...