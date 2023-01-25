Watch Pretty Woman stars Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke perform "Never Give Up On A Dream"

Exclusive: The West End production of Pretty Woman The Musical has released a brand-new music video, filmed on stage at the Savoy Theatre.

Check out cast members Courtney Bowman (who will also be serving as one of the hosts of the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards next month) and Andy Barke performing "Never Give Up On A Dream" in the video below:





Bowman (who plays Kit De Luca) and Barke (Happy Man/Mr Thompson) are part of a company that also includes Aimie Atkinson (Vivian Ward) and Danny Mac (Edward Lewis).

Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the original film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

