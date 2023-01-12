Meet the hosts of the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Earlier this week we revealed the three stage talents set to host the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: Courtney Bowman, Laurie Kynaston and Billy Luke Nevers.

The gleesome threesome will be your Emcees for the highlight of our theatrical calendar, taking place at the West End's Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday, 12 February. We also caught up with Bowman and Kynaston at the venue to have a brief chat about their new roles and what fans can expect at the ceremony itself.

Check out what they had to say:





