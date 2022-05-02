Watch Peter Andre and the West End cast of Grease in rehearsals

Are you still hopelessly devoted to the 1971 musical Grease (and its iconic 1978 movie adaptation)? Then have we got a treat for you!

We recently caught up with Peter Andre (Vince Fontaine), Olivia Moore (Sandy Dumbrowski) and Dan Partridge (Danny Zuko) during rehearsals for the show's West End return, set for tomorrow evening at the Dominion Theatre.









The company also includes Jocasta Almgill (as Rizzo), Paul French (as Kenickie), Mary Moore (as Jan), Jake Reynolds (as Doody), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (as Marty), Damon Gould (as Sonny), Eloise Davies (as Frenchie), Jessica Croll (as Patty Simcox), Katie Lee (as Cha Cha), Ronan Burns (as Johnny Casino) and Corinna Powlesland (as Miss Lynch), with Jack Harrison-Cooper, Pearce Barron, Ben Culleton, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Ellie Kingdon, Kamilla Fernandes, Remi Ferdinand, Kalisha Johnson, Zack Guest, Imogen Bailey, Kevin O'Dwyer and Carly Miles. Darren Bennett is set to play Officer Mailie and Vince Fontaine at certain performances.

Jason Donovan is also scheduled to appear as Teen Angel at certain performances for 6 weeks from 29 June.

The London production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, and features designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O'Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.

Grease runs until 29 October 2022 at the Dominion, with tickets on sale below.