Johannes Radebe: Freedom – watch the new trailer for the Strictly Come Dancing star's first UK tour

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Johannes Radebe is set to embark on his first UK tour this spring.

Entitled Freedom, the show promises to fuse Latin and Ballroom with contemporary African dance, highlighting Radebe's own personal journey from his childhood in South Africa to travelling the world and becoming an international champion of the sport.

Alongside TV chef John Whaite, Radebe performed in Strictly's first all-male dance couple, eventually finishing as runner-up for the 2021 series. Before joining the popular BBC format back in 2018, he also toured the globe with the Burn The Floor dance show.

Presented by ROYO, Freedom will run from 17 March to 1 May 2022, opening in Bridlington before heading to Nottingham, Ipswich, Northampton, Newcastle, Barnstaple, Guildford, Swansea, Crewe, Peterborough, Southend, Cheltenham, Bromley, London, Sheffield, Manchester, Poole, Dartford, Bradford, Birmingham, York, Swindon, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Brighton, Kings Lynn, Grimsby, Carlisle, Hull, Llandudno, Cardiff, Blackpool, Torquay, New Brighton, Bath and Canterbury.

Watch the new trailer below.





Tickets for the West End shows on 1 and 2 April at the Peacock Theatre are available below.