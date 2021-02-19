Video: Go behind-the-scenes on The Theatre Channel's Broadyway-themed musical episode

You can go behind-the-scenes on The Theatre Channel's most recent episode.

Freddie Fox, Bonnie Langford, Marisha Wallace, Mazz Murray and Gary Wilmot will feature in the episode, which is the fifth in the series produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café.

All episodes are available to purchase and download via the Theatre Café website, either individually or as a bundle. Previous episodes have features performers including Matt Henry, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell, Carrie Hope Fletcher, John Owen-Jones and many more.

The series features direction and choreography by Bill Deamer, co direction by Thom Southerland, musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran and videography by Ben Hewis.

The episode is available now.